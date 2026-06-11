Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $34.49 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,714 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,029 shares of company stock worth $5,382,699. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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