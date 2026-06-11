Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 41,346 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,346 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,716 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:SYF opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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