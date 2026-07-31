Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $281.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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