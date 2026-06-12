Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $254.58 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here