Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $272.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.90 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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