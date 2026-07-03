Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,676 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 42,312 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.25% of Illumina worth $46,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $188.68 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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