Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,049 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 76,484 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 2.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Illumina worth $40,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after buying an additional 1,352,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after buying an additional 1,005,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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