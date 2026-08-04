Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,712 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,308 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.17% of Immunocore worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCR. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Immunocore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Immunocore from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.51. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Immunocore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immunocore wasn't on the list.

While Immunocore currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here