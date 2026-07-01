Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 6,286 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 665.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in First Solar were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,138,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $224,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,204 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Solar by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,304,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,189,465.08. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $122,046.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,294,918.34. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $243.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Glj Research cut First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.81 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $232.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted First Solar’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, a 47.9-GW backlog through 2030, and its CdTe technology as supports for long-term growth. Article Title

Analysts highlighted First Solar’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, a 47.9-GW backlog through 2030, and its CdTe technology as supports for long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to First Solar as a solar-energy stock benefiting from broader sector momentum, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Article Title

Market commentary also pointed to First Solar as a solar-energy stock benefiting from broader sector momentum, which may be helping sentiment around the name. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a class-action securities lawsuit against First Solar tied to purchases between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, with August 24, 2026 cited as a lead-plaintiff deadline. These repeated legal headlines can pressure shares by raising litigation risk and investor uncertainty. Article Title

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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