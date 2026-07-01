Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 235.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Illumina were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illumina by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Illumina by 2,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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