Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 9,477 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 891.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $307.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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