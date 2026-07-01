Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.31 and a fifty-two week high of $296.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $252.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.03.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,304.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $605,423.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $4,935,282. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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