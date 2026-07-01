Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $190.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.31. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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