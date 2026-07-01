Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,191,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cencora by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company's stock worth $426,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $283.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $279.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.28. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here