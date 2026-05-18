Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 25,075 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,433 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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