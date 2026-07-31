Impinj, Inc. $PI Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 2,441.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,945 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 409,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.40% of Impinj worth $43,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company's stock worth $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Impinj by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Impinj by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,624 shares of the company's stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,362,000.

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Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $7,313,433.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 973,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146,809,510.26. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Impinj

Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Impinj reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.80–$0.81 consensus and revenue of $108.4 million, ahead of estimates near $104.6 million. Revenue rose 10.7% year over year, while gross profit increased 12.2% to $63.5 million. Impinj Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Impinj reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.80–$0.81 consensus and revenue of $108.4 million, ahead of estimates near $104.6 million. Revenue rose 10.7% year over year, while gross profit increased 12.2% to $63.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above Wall Street expectations. Management projected revenue of $105.5 million to $108.5 million, compared with consensus of approximately $98.6 million, and EPS of $0.59 to $0.63 versus an expected loss of roughly $0.01. The company also signaled acceleration in endpoint IC demand. Impinj Q3 Guidance and Endpoint IC Demand

Management projected revenue of $105.5 million to $108.5 million, compared with consensus of approximately $98.6 million, and EPS of $0.59 to $0.63 versus an expected loss of roughly $0.01. The company also signaled acceleration in endpoint IC demand. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and profitability improved. Impinj reported $12.2 million of net income attributable to common shareholders, $10.5 million of operating profit and $31.6 million of operating cash flow, supporting the view that growth is translating into stronger financial performance. Impinj Q2 2026 Earnings

Impinj reported $12.2 million of net income attributable to common shareholders, $10.5 million of operating profit and $31.6 million of operating cash flow, supporting the view that growth is translating into stronger financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support added to the bullish reaction. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $200, implying substantial upside from the referenced trading level.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $200, implying substantial upside from the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed, with 154 investors adding shares and 145 reducing positions during the latest reporting period.

Institutional positioning was mixed, with 154 investors adding shares and 145 reducing positions during the latest reporting period. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity remains a cautionary signal: reported transactions over the past six months consisted of 10 sales and no purchases, totaling roughly 239,000 shares sold. Impinj also trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or disappointment in future guidance.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Weiss Ratings lowered Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $144.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

See Also

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