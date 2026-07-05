Impinj, Inc. $PI Stake Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 133.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Impinj worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Impinj by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company's stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 68,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Impinj by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,426 shares of the company's stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. Impinj's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 973,667 shares in the company, valued at $146,809,510.26. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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