INCA Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,392 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 133,609 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up about 1.9% of INCA Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,925 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,785 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 213.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,077 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 166,767 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arcos Dorados from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Santander raised shares of Arcos Dorados to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.70.

View Our Latest Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.27 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Arcos Dorados's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald's franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald's Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald's menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

See Also

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