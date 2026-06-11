Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 20,364 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,364 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 123,866 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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