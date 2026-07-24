Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,993 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.86.

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Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Down 2.9%

NKE opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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