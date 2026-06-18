Incline Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,851 Visa Inc. $V

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,851 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Incline Global Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.26. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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