Incline Global Management LLC Sells 19,510 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 2.3% of Incline Global Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,677 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 728,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $297.94 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $311.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $363.06. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,245 shares of company stock worth $1,855,590. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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