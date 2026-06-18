Incline Global Management LLC Sells 60,703 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 60,703 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises about 0.5% of Incline Global Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC's holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 700 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,816. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Holt sold 270 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $44,833.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,732.30. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,720 shares of company stock worth $11,169,471 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar Wealth is launching public/private model portfolios with major partners Apollo, Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan, potentially broadening its wealth platform and creating a new growth avenue. Reuters article

Morningstar Wealth is launching public/private model portfolios with major partners Apollo, Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan, potentially broadening its wealth platform and creating a new growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Morningstar’s new report says the semiliquid fund market is nearing $600 billion, underscoring strong demand trends in an area where Morningstar can expand research and product coverage. Business Wire article

Morningstar’s new report says the semiliquid fund market is nearing $600 billion, underscoring strong demand trends in an area where Morningstar can expand research and product coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar also highlighted that advisors are shifting toward private equity and venture capital, reinforcing the relevance of its alternative-investment research and platform. InvestmentNews article

Morningstar also highlighted that advisors are shifting toward private equity and venture capital, reinforcing the relevance of its alternative-investment research and platform. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s commentary on SpaceX being “wildly overvalued” is more market commentary than a direct earnings driver, but it keeps Morningstar visible as a valuation-focused research provider. MSN article

The firm’s commentary on SpaceX being “wildly overvalued” is more market commentary than a direct earnings driver, but it keeps Morningstar visible as a valuation-focused research provider. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction may also reflect broader caution around alternative assets and private-credit trends, even as Morningstar’s research suggests growth in semiliquid products. Business Wire article

Morningstar Trading Down 4.8%

MORN opened at $164.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.00. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.08 and a 1-year high of $316.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.77. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $626.91 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Morningstar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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