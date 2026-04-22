Incyte Corporation $INCY Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $1,801,365.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at $25,349,778. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Incyte from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.89.

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Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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