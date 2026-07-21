Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 85,235 Ford Motor Company $F

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,235 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4%

F opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here