Independent Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance.

Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Why Wall Street Thinks GE Vernova (GEV) Is Built for the Next Energy Cycle

Bernstein initiated coverage with an rating and a , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story.

Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Investors Heavily Search GE Vernova Inc. (GEV): Here is What You Need to Know

GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared.

Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared. Negative Sentiment: Articles also pointed to ongoing pressure in GE Vernova’s Wind segment and heavy spending plans, including $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which may weigh on near-term margins and earnings visibility.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9%

GEV opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,037.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $907.82.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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