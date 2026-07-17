Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,786,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Independent Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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