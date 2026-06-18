Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $698.45 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 981,624 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 4.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.84% of Airbnb worth $698,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock valued at $267,555,449. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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