Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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