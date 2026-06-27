Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.66.

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Intel Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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