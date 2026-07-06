Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 5,690 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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