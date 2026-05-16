Indivisible Partners Acquires Shares of 19,630 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,867,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,909,781,000 after purchasing an additional 237,210 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 173,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $798.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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