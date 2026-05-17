Indivisible Partners Takes $3.06 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,752 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,361,412 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,267,160,000 after acquiring an additional 442,581 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 818,555 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $256,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $393.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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