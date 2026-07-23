Infosys Ltd. $INFY Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,585,905 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 40,870,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Infosys worth $237,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,789,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,206,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,452,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,160,000 after buying an additional 1,607,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 568,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Infosys by 94.2% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 997,028 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 483,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Stock Down 1.7%

Infosys stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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