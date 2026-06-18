Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $955.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $439.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $865.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.96 and a 1 year high of $975.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Zacks

Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Yahoo Finance

Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance

Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted Caterpillar’s gains were helping lift the Dow to record highs, but these articles were more about broad index performance than a new company-specific catalyst. MSN

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here