Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after buying an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

CVX opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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