Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Goldman Sachs (GS) Lands SpaceX IPO Lead As New Listings Come Back Into Focus

Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also appeared in several unrelated political and market-news items, including congressional bill coverage and broader energy-market commentary, but those items are not direct drivers of GS shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,099.16 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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