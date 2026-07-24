Infusive Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,873 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NFLX opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $126.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here