Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,316 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,316 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 3.6% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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