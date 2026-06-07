ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 337.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 507,819 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $55,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 16.7%

MRVL stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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