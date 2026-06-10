ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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