Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,771 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of Ingredion worth $104,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $94.44 and a one year high of $134.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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