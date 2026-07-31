Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ingredion alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingredion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingredion wasn't on the list.

While Ingredion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here