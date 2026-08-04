Innodata Inc. $INOD Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,012 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 63,779 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.61% of Innodata worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 2,675.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innodata by 15,500.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company's stock.

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Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 2.89. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INOD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innodata from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Innodata from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innodata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innodata

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $1,700,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,495.21. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 38,666 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,686.86. This trade represents a 31.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,885 shares of company stock worth $143,998,492. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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