Innova Wealth Partners Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $444.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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