Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,356 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 23,191 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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