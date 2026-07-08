Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. CWM LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $148.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.Insight Enterprises's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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