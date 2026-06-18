Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,140 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.65, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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