Insight Holdings Group LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 0.5% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $461.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $477.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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