Insight Holdings Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.5% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after buying an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after buying an additional 716,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $330.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66. The stock has a market cap of $592.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.26.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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